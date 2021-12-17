PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

