Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $489,240.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $489,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. Redfin’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.