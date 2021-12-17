Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Up 138.4% in November

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 138.4% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMPHF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Imperial Helium has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.