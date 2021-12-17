Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.07. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

