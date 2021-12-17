Clarkson (LON:CKN) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,132 ($54.61) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($59.07) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,157.43 ($54.94).

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,585 ($47.38) on Thursday. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,390 ($31.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,225 ($55.83). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -43.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,844.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,540.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

