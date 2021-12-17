Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27. Bank First has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%. Research analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank First by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Bank First during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank First by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank First during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank First during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

