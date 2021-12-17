Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

