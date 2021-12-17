Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

12/16/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – Performance Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $42.89 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

