Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 125.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Under Armour by 52.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UA opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

