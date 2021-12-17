Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,439 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cenovus Energy worth $36,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121,756 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,373,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,558,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,961 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

CVE stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 3.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

