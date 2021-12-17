Michael Rice Sells 16,666 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $128,503.55.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 329.93 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,133,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 191.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2,658.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

