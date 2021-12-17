Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $705.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth $15,433,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

