Spire Wealth Management Acquires 900 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

