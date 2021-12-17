TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TSE T opened at C$29.37 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$24.93 and a twelve month high of C$30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.38.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.81%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.