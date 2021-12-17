State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Toro by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TTC opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

