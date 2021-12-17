Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 776,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 110,302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

