Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 183.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after buying an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.49. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

