Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) vs. HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Financial Survey

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bankwell Financial Group and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 HBT Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and HBT Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $80.37 million 3.07 $5.90 million $2.41 13.06 HBT Financial $158.52 million 3.32 $36.85 million $2.01 9.02

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 22.73% 10.17% 0.85% HBT Financial 33.80% 14.95% 1.43%

Summary

HBT Financial beats Bankwell Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural and farmland, commercial real estateÂ- owner andÂ- non-owner occupied, multi-family, construction and land development, one-to-four family residential, and municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 60 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

