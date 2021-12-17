Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 227,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

