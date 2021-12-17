Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

