925 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

