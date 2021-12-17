Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 116 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,958 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

