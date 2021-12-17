PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$17.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.62.

TSE:PSK opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.88. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$9.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.15.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

