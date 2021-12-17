Spire Wealth Management Makes New $143,000 Investment in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 3.77% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AFLG opened at $27.68 on Friday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

