Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

