Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $2,185,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

MNSB opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $176.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%. On average, analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

