DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Barry J. Regan Sells 1,214 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $529.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $583.24 and a 200 day moving average of $516.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $2,106,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DexCom by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.