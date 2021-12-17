Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $735,784.53 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $735,784.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,843,334.40.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $60,864.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $525,811.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Poshmark stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter worth about $141,886,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the period. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.