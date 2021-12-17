Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $135.04 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

