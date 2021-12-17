Spire Wealth Management Purchases 250 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 38.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

