Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,891 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 152,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC opened at $146.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average is $157.33. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.