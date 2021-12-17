Westpac Banking Corp Sells 11,700 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.22% of Ingevity worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NGVT opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

