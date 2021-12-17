Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,466 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Switch by 132,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $352,946.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,594,268 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,444. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.