Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ GRTX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,162,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

