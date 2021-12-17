Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,501,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,935,000 after buying an additional 111,681 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $395.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

