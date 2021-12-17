Strs Ohio Grows Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

NYSE:AXS opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.