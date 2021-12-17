Strs Ohio Sells 3,513 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FWONA opened at $55.15 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

