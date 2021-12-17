Contrasting Timberline Resources (TLRS) and Its Peers

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Timberline Resources to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -5.97 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.93

Timberline Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Timberline Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 800 3533 3812 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 66.79%. Given Timberline Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Volatility & Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timberline Resources competitors beat Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

