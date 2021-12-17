Strs Ohio Sells 1,000 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,601,000 after acquiring an additional 67,237 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,473,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Herc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.79. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.