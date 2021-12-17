Strs Ohio Sells 1,222 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:WST opened at $444.82 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.17. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

