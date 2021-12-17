Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.40.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

