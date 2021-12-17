PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Update

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVJTY opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. PAO Severstal has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

Get PAO Severstal alerts:

PAO Severstal Company Profile

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.