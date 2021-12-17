National Bankshares Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $15.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

