Dawn Phillipson Purchases 50,000 Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARHS opened at $11.21 on Friday. Arhaus Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

