Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,932,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

