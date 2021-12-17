Short Interest in Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Decreases By 50.0%

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS TBGNF opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Oxurion has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

TBGNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oxurion in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxurion in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

