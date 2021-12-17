PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) versus Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Financial Survey

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 11.36% 9.65% 2.56% Enel Américas 6.33% 9.30% 3.57%

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Enel Américas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. PNM Resources pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Américas pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PNM Resources has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Enel Américas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PNM Resources and Enel Américas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 1 3 1 0 2.00 Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00

PNM Resources presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.34%. Enel Américas has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.93%. Given Enel Américas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than PNM Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PNM Resources and Enel Américas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.52 billion 2.54 $173.30 million $2.25 20.04 Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.73 $825.20 million $0.54 10.85

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources. Enel Américas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNM Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Enel Américas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc. operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company. The TNMP segment provides transmission and distribution services of electricity in Texas. The Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

