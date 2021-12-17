Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report sales of $14.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.98 million and the lowest is $10.56 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $36.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $40.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.63 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $56.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $12.14 on Friday. Immatics has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immatics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

