Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.60.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $310.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $313.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

