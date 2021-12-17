Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $212.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.98.

Cloudflare stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,240 shares of company stock valued at $131,595,576 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

